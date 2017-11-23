Gambia: Bills On TRRC, CRC, HRC Approved By Cabinet

The cabinet meeting presided over by President Adama Barrow has approved the bills on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC), Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) and Human Rights Commission (HRC), on 21st November 2017, at his Fajara office.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday.

The above bills were presented to cabinet by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Aboubacarr Tambadou, awaiting tabling at the National Assembly for enactment.

The Vice President Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang also presented the 2018-2027 Civil Service Reform Programme, highlighting capacity building for civil servants, to enhance civil service values and principles through effective management systems.

On the 2016 Food Safety and Quality Amendment Bill, the Vice President spoke about the National Aflatoxin Control Act and Investment Plan, stressing the need to control Aflatoxin, especially in crops like groundnuts. She said such would reduce contamination of agricultural products and increase economic opportunities for Gambian farmers, given that groundnuts are the country's main cash crop.

"The Executive will soon present the bill to the Gambian National Assembly for enactment. Once passed, it will provide the legal environment to protect agricultural products and make them viable to compete in the international market," the statement stated.

The Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure Demba A. Jawo, said work is progressing on an Information Bill to guide the sector, including the sub-sector of broadcasting.

"Mr Jawo led the cabinet discussions on the licensing of television stations in the country. The bill is to be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for presentation to the National Assembly," it concluded.