22 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Deeper Underground - the Battle for the Philippi Horticultural Area, Chapter One

Prolonged drought hits farmers hard. But in Philippi in Cape Town lies an oasis of land with abundant access to groundwater. South Africa's most productive horticultural area per hectare, it has nonetheless shrunk considerably - over the same period that South Africa in general, and the Western Cape in particular, have become progressively drier and less food secure. After years of protest, activists are taking officials from local, national and provincial government to court to fight for the land. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE and HEIDI SWART.

In the year Cape Town's municipal water is at risk of running out, activists from the Philippi Horticultural Area Food and Farming Campaign are taking their case to the High Court, fighting for land they say is crucial to efficient use of the Cape Flats Aquifer.

For nearly a decade - and backed by 33 civil society organisations - they have been contesting two proposed developments on an area measuring some 753ha. In court, respondents will be officials from local, provincial and national government, property developers, and Heritage Western Cape.

Once part of the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA), the land is now owned by property developers. Its land use designation has been changed...

