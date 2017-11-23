South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Appoints General Khehla John Sitole As Police Commissioner

press release

President Jacob Zuma has appointed the Divisional Commissioner for Protection and Security Services, General Khehla John Sitole, as the new National Police Commissioner with immediate effect.

Born in Standerton in Mpumalanga province, General Sitole brings a wealth of operational as well as management experience to the SA Police Service. He has grown through the ranks of the police having joined the service as a constable until his promotion as a Lieutenant General in 2011.

Uniform rank promotion in the SAPS

1986: Student Constable

1986: L/Sergeant

1988: Lieutenant

1990: Captain

1992: Major

1995: Lieutenant Colonel

1996: Director

2000: Asst Commissioner: Mpumalanga Province

2006: Asst Commissioner: Northern Cape

2010: Asst Commissioner: Free State Province

2011: Provincial Commissioner: Free State Province Lieutenant General

2013: Deputy National Commissioner: Policing

2016: Divisional Commissioner: Protection and Security Services

President Zuma has congratulated General Sitole on his appointment and wishes him well in his responsibility of leading the fight against crime in the country.

"His extensive experience in the police service will assist him to execute this critical task of making South Africans and everyone in the country safer and to feel safer. We wish General Sitole all of the best as he assumes his new position at the helm of a very important institution in government and the country", said President Zuma.

President Zuma has extended his gratitude and appreciation to Lt Gen Lesetja Mothiba who has been acting as National Commissioner.

Issued by: The Presidency