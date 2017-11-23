22 November 2017

South Africa: Khehla Sitole - the Unlikely Career Cop Leading the SAPS

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday made a surprise announcement, appointing Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole as national police commissioner. Little is known about the top cop who has avoided the limelight, but the appointment of a career officer has been welcomed. By GREG NICOLSON.

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Khehla John Sitole is career police officer who is said to be a man of integrity who could restore stability to the top ranks of the SAPS. He has largely avoided public scandal and even while occupying top police positions remained in the background, leaving some unsure of what to make of his appointment.

Zuma announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had given the job to Sitole, who will take over from acting commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba, who replaced acting commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane only six months ago. He is the first police commissioner to be appointed permanently since Riah Phiyega was suspended in 2015.

Zuma emphasised Sitole's operational and managerial roles since he joined the police in 1986. "His extensive experience in the police service will assist him to execute this critical task of making South Africans and everyone in the country safer and to feel safer," said the president.

