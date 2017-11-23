South Africa: Campaign Set to Make Taxi Industry Healthier

The Department of Health, in partnership with the Department of Transport and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will next week launch the first-ever health promotion campaign targeted at the taxi industry.

The PHILA Taxi Industry Campaign will be launched on 27 November in an effort to strengthen the delivery of health and wellness services in the industry.

The launch also serves as an official collaboration between the Department of Health's PHILA campaign and Santaco's Operation Hlokomela (which means take care), in an effort to promote and contribute towards responsible behaviour, as part of the 2017 World Aids Day focus.

The PHILA campaign uses behavioural communication about targeted health topics to effect a positive change in people's health. Operation Hlokomela is a response from Santaco that is aimed at reducing and eliminating preventable road accidents and care for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and the community at large.

During the launch, which will take place at Bosman Street Taxi Rank, Pretoria, taxi drivers and commuters will be encouraged to participate in health screening, including HIV testing, TB screening, measuring blood pressure and testing for diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

The launch will be attended by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi, Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi and Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch.