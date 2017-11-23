Malawi: Man Gets 8 Years in Hard Labour for Defiling a Mentally Challanged Girl

Mchinji — The First Grade Magistrate Court in Mchinji on Tuesday slapped a 21 year old Mike Zulu to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling an imbecile.

The court heard through State Prosecutor Humphreys Makhaliha that this was not the first time for the accused to defile the girl.

Makhaliha said the accused had impregnated the girl three times knowing quite well that she was an imbecile.

Mother to the victim, name withheld, told the court the victim was normal but became insane during her first pregnancy and run away to Zambia. While in that state (insane) the suspect impregnated her for the second time.

He did the same for the third time that was when he accepted responsibility for all the earlier pregnancies.

Zulu confessed before the court to have slept and impregnated the victim for the third time.

His Worship, Rodwell Meja Phiri, said cases of defilement in the district are becoming more rampant as such he quashed the mitigating factors presented by the accused who pleaded for leniency in a sentence to be administered on him.

The First Grade Magistrate said the accused deserved to be punished so that he is deterred from such malpractices and help others to refrain from committing such offences which he said were becoming rampant in the district.

He then sentenced Zulu to 8 years imprisonment with hard labor saying the offence he committed was serious in nature.

Meanwhile Mchinji court has for the past three months handled 15 cases of defilement cases reported to be coming more rampant.