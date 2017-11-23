South Africa: Contralesa Suspends Top Brass Over Misconduct Claims

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) on Wednesday confirmed that it had suspended its president, general secretary and treasurer pending an investigation into financial misconduct.

Contralesa said in a statement that Kgosi Setlamorago Thobejane, Nkosi Xolile Ndevu and Prince Gambani Mabena allegedly failed to account for more than R1m which they were responsible for during the 2016/2017 financial year.

Contralesa's deputy president Kgosi Nyalala Pilane clarified the status of the trio in the organisation after they conducted interviews while under suspension.

"The trio are not expected to perform any official duties during their suspension. All allegations of contradicting conditions of their suspension are being investigated."

Pilane further denied that traditional leaders or Contralesa had formed a political party to challenge the ruling party in the 2019 elections.

"Contralesa has no intention of converting itself into a political party, nor does it have any intention of forming such in the foreseeable future. Any political party that may be formed by any grouping of traditional leaders cannot and should not be associated with Contralesa."

