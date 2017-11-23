23 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Contralesa Suspends Top Brass Over Misconduct Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) on Wednesday confirmed that it had suspended its president, general secretary and treasurer pending an investigation into financial misconduct.

Contralesa said in a statement that Kgosi Setlamorago Thobejane, Nkosi Xolile Ndevu and Prince Gambani Mabena allegedly failed to account for more than R1m which they were responsible for during the 2016/2017 financial year.

Contralesa's deputy president Kgosi Nyalala Pilane clarified the status of the trio in the organisation after they conducted interviews while under suspension.

"The trio are not expected to perform any official duties during their suspension. All allegations of contradicting conditions of their suspension are being investigated."

Pilane further denied that traditional leaders or Contralesa had formed a political party to challenge the ruling party in the 2019 elections.

"Contralesa has no intention of converting itself into a political party, nor does it have any intention of forming such in the foreseeable future. Any political party that may be formed by any grouping of traditional leaders cannot and should not be associated with Contralesa."

Source: News24

South Africa

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.