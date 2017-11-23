23 November 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: More Reports of Learner Sexual Abuse Emerge

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has received reports of allegations of sexual abuse of learners by a pensioner who resides at a plot near Riversand Primary School in Diepsloot.

MEC Lesufi will visit Riversand Primary today to assess the situation.

"The objective of the visit is for MEC Lesufi to interact with the school management and all stakeholders accordingly," the department said in statement.

An investigation has been launched by the department and the police are still to determine whether to charge the alleged perpetrator or not. These allegations come amid a series of reports at various schools of sexual assault incidents.

In October, the department was inundated with various cases across the province, most notably from AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, where a 57 year-old man allegedly assaulted 87 pupils.

At a school in Mamelodi and Benoni, a 17-year-old girl and grade 8 pupil, respectively, were raped in incidents outside the school premises following a school function that took place prior.

It is alleged that the 17-year-old girl was under the influence of alcohol brought by fellow pupils to the school function and the alleged perpetrator took advantage of her. The security guard has since been dismissed.

In the case of the grade 8 pupil, a fellow grade 10 learner was alleged to be the perpetrator. The school suspended the boy, pending a disciplinary hearing. Counselling was offered to all affected learners. An investigation has been launched into allegations that the boy has also raped another two pupils at the same school.

South Africa

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.