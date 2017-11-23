South Africa: Joburg Water Shortages Impact Eskom

Water shortages have resulted in power utility Eskom asking its employees and visitors to avoid coming to its Megawatt Park head offices on Thursday.

"Due to the persistent water supply challenges in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, Eskom urges its employees and visitors to avoid coming to its Megawatt Park head office today. This to preserve the remaining reserves for sustaining the critical functions at Megawatt Park and to implement contingency plans to allow employees to return to the site," said the power utility.

Eskom urged employees based at Megawatt Park to work from other Eskom offices, which are located outside of the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

"Eskom's operations in other areas remain unaffected. The water interruption has no impact on the generation and supply of electricity and Eskom remains hard at work at ensuring reliable electricity supply," said the power utility.