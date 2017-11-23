Namibia: Only God Chooses Leaders - Hausiku

Former deputy prime minister, Marco Hausiku, said only God could choose leaders.

Hausiku was speaking during a Team Harambee campaign rally held at Rundu on Monday.

"There will be people that will look at some other people and think that they are suitable to be a leader, but when God has decided, nobody can stop it," he said. Hausiku, who is campaigning for the deputy secretary general (SG) position of the Swapo Party in elections set to take place on Sunday, said leadership cannot be collected like how people gather veld berries, fish or hunt game.

"Leadership is decided from the power that we do not see and know. When it has spoken, we only have one duty, and that is to support and see what the process will bring," said the former deputy premier.

Hausiku, who is the rector of the Swapo Party School, further said nobody in Swapo should be allowed to change rules because of greediness.

He was referring to recent remarks by competitors under Team Swapo that Swapo members who never went into exile, cannot become party leaders.

"Can you show me that rule or policy in Swapo that says that only those that went into the bush can become leaders in the party?" he asked.

Hausiku said there are always differences during elections, but there are rules and procedures that play a role.

Nearly 2 000 people attended the campaign event of the Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi regions.

These included 32 delegates for Kavango East and 38 for Kavango West as well as 42 delegates for Zambezi, who will represent their regions at the party's sixth ordinary congress from today to Sunday in Windhoek.

- Nampa