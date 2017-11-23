Malawi: Police Condemns Vandalism of School Property in Mchinji

Mchinji — Police in Mchinji have condemned the conduct by some community members who have maliciously damaged school property at Magawa Secondary School.

The community members are suspected to be villagers from the area of Senior Group Village Headman Kamwendo in the district.

The blame came amidst an emergency meeting which Mchinji Police Station organized following the fracas that occurred on November 20 this year (2017) where some irate community members damaged school facilities.

According to Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, it has been established that the villagers were angry with reports of assault cases from some students who were accused of attacking villagers who trespass at the school.

This development is said to have provoked the villagers who ganged up against the students.

Lubrino said they had not established yet how much worth of damage the destruction had caused but said during the fracas three teachers' houses had their glasses broken. Two classroom blocks, boys' and girls' hostels suffered a similar damage in the process.

"The demonstrators unlawfully went further taking the law in their hands by also damaging a rear windscreen of a police vehicle for the station which had carried the police officer to maintain peace during that disorder," he said.

Following the chaos, the police on Tuesday, November 21, engaged the school administration, the community, political leaders, faith leaders, traditional leaders, and other stake holders for an emergency meeting at Kamwendo to seek solutions on how the issue could be addressed.

Speaking during the meeting, Mchinji Police Station Officer Assistant Commissioner Davie Mtete, strongly condemned the uncalled for behavior.

He said such behaviour derails national development and called for both parties involved to seek proper avenues of sorting out their complaints.

In his remarks Division Education Manager, Abraham Sineta, expressed worry over the increased cases of school vandalism in the district, calling for the community, students and all stake holders to take a leading role in protecting school facilities.

Senior Group Village Headman Kamwendo regretted the mentality the community members had shown.

He further pleaded with the law enforcers to investigate the issue promptly.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three people in connection with the incident but are still looking for the rest of people who initiated the fracas. The suspects will answer charges of inciting violence and malicious damage.