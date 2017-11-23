Libya: President Macky Sall Seeks Greater Action Against Perpetrators of Slavery in Libya

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, on Tuesday, called on the international community to act fast against perpetrators of slavery and other acts of human right abuses in Lybia.

The Senegalese president, who gave the charge at the opening of the second ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, said it was high time perpetrators of the dastardly acts are brought before the International Court of Justice in order to dismantle the criminal network.

Sall, who said it was disheartening that migrants from the sub-Saharan Africa are traded away in such manner, condemned the practice.

"This trade of shame in the 21st century which bring back the demon of slavery is the pure form of violation of human rights; that it is really an offense to the universal conscience which in any case should not have gone unpunished.

"Senegal has officially condemned this hateful act and this morning, I have asked the invitation of the Libyan Charge d'Affair in Senegal so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify of our disapproval of this ignominious act. Senegal will always be mobilised in all the international foras. The act and perpetrators should be brought before the international court to dismantle the criminal network," he said.

The Senegalese president said that the African Union will not remain indifferent to get the reactions of the Libyan authority, in view of the shameful threat.

His words: "In my view, it is important that here at the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja that the president of the ECOWAS commission engage in the necessary consultations, coordinated and immediate actions of the ECOWAS members to repatriate all those African citizens who are in Libya.

"Also, I wish to inform you that Senegal in the struggle against clandestine immigration trying to assist these citizens has already repatriated to us. before we were not aware that this commerce was taken place but we have already repatriated 2480 citizens from Libya.

"Honourable vice president please convey while we are waiting to have the opportunity to discuss with the chair of the authority of heads of states, please convey to the president of the commission this message which we think is urgent and that should be implemented without any further delay.

" Honourable president, speaker and members of the ECOWAS parliament, if I am here with you in this particular place and circumstance it's because for 42 years, the pioneers were correct in their vision by officiating the people with a community ideal and also a shared heritage. so I owe that tribute to those founders of the ECOWAS."