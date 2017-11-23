Namibia: Mariental Accused of Double Standards

A senior official at the Hardap Regional Council has accused the Mariental Town Council of practising double standards.

The council's deputy director of planning, Johannes 'Casius' Herero, says the town council is selectively enforcing regulations.

He said while many residential units with "flats" in the town's Empelheim and Aimablaagte residential areas have not been properly "rezoned", in accordance with the Town Planning Ordinance, he is being made to rezone his property from a single to a general residential area so that he can erect outbuildings.

"Many residents known by council to be owning residential units with outbuildings are not subjected to rezoning their residential units. Why am I being singled out? Is it because of my ethnicity?" Herero fumed. He said he did not intend to erect the proposed outbuildings for rental purposes, but to accommodate his extended family.

"I am an African, therefore I need to take care of my extended family," he stated.

Herero was also critical of the fact that the municipality had approved and then revoked his initial building plans, after realising that the approval had been granted without his neighbour's consent for the development to take place.

The council's rescinding of the approval of his building plans came after he had already erected a boundary wall. He said he had not been informed to submit a letter of consent from his neighbour with the building plans, adding that if he had known this, he would have complied. "When the omission of the consent letter was pointed out, I passed it on to my neighbour to grant permission. But to date, she is reluctant to give her permission for reasons only known to her," Herero said. Instead of resolving the impasse with his "unwilling neighbour", he said the Mariental council was standing in the way of an amicable dispute resolution between them. He claimed that since his neighbour's refusal to grant consent, the municipality has found fault with his building plan, and slapped him with a fine for having built a boundary wall without approved building plans.

In a letter dated 17 October, submitted by his lawyers Swartbooi & Muharukua to the local council, Herero demanded the approval of his amended building plan, and that the penalties be waived.

"We intend to vigorously pursue the defence of our client through an intense and unrelenting legal exercise," Herero's lawyers threatened. However, the lawyers noted they were prepared to be part of any formal meeting to amicably resolve this matter.

The lawyers argued that other individuals and businesses have built at Mariental, but have not been "confronted with such veracity", and have "enjoyed favourable consideration" in similar situations.

Mariental chief executive officer Paul Nghiwilepo yesterday declined to comment, saying the council was awaiting advice from the attorney general's office.