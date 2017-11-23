Libya: Treating Human Beings As Slaves in Libya Must Stop

opinion

Hundreds of activists flocked to the Libyan Embassy in Paris on Saturday, angered by the government's failure to tackle people smuggling after a CNN report unveiled a network of migrant slave auctions in Libya.

The CNN's documentary confirms the testimony of several witnesses from who we know that our African migrants were being enslaved and auctioned off like animals in camps in Libya.

This inhuman treatment of our own brothers and sisters must stop and it's time that that the world do something to stop this new form of slavery.

It is reported that about a thousand people turned up to the protest following calls by several prominent anti-slavery groups and a number of celebrities of African origin, including soccer star Didier Drogba and former Miss France Sonia Rolland.

It is hard to believe such a thing could happen in 21st century. It rightly gives goose bumps to Africans and to all those who enjoy peace and humanity. It reminds us about bad memories to a slaved continent for more than two centuries. Nevertheless, this film has had the merit of causing an outcry and uproar to attract the attention of everyone.

The protesters were carrying signs reading "No to slavery in Libya," as they gathered in front of the Libyan Embassy on Saturday afternoon before marching towards the Champs-Elysees, where they were stopped by riot police cordons. They were also chanting: "Free our brothers," "Let's liberate Africa," "We are black, we are human!" RT New reports.

President Conde made a declaration of indignation on social networks. He reassured that the continental organisation he chaired would take up the issue.

However, it is also reported that the clashes broke out at the Libyan Embassy in Paris as police moved to disperse the protest. Some activists began hurling rocks at police, who responded with tear gas.

AFP reports that one person was arrested following the scuffles, with police saying the protest was illegitimate.

Earlier this week, the Libyan government launched a probe into slave auctions operating in the country, including areas controlled by the UN-backed internationally-recognised government of National Accord, after CNN showed footage of migrants being sold at a location outside Tripoli.

And CNN claims in the report that men were sold at as little as $400, and that auctions are being carried out at many sites across Libya each month.

This angered many Africans and recently, protests have been planned in many African capitals to say no to this practice which dishonours all humanity. In addition, a petition is being launched by members of African Civil Society and the diaspora calling for an end to this malpractice in Libya.

"That which is inhuman cannot be divine."