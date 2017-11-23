Windhoek — Bank Windhoek has announced the upgrade of its ATMs and the addition of three local languages.

"Innovation has become the epicentre of customer experiences and necessitated the need for us to evolve at all touchpoints. As a local bank, we must remain relevant and support our next level of growth in the local market," said Baronice Hans, Bank Windhoek's managing director.

"Our recent rebrand not only signalled the exciting journey ahead but is an affirmation of our promise to offer exceptional customer service experiences. In line with our channel evolution strategy, I am pleased to announce the upgrade of our ATMs," Hans added. vibrant look and feel, adapting the bank's corporate identity with modern animated screens to ensure a world-class experience.

"Our local identity and ethos will continue to signify our commitment and the value we add to our clients, which has been reaffirmed by the introduction of three additional language options."

The bank is proud to introduce Oshiwambo, Otjiherero and German to our ATM languages and subsequently be the first financial institution in Namibia to do so. The ATMs went live countrywide as of Monday, November 20. The rollout was successfully completed yesterday.

"As we serve a diverse nation, further languages will be introduced and gradually implemented going forward," Hans concluded.