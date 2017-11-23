Namibia: Geingob's Mercy Is Too Much - Ya Ndakolo

Defence minister Penda ya Ndakolo has called on President Hage Geingob to dismiss ministers who are undermining his authority and are using derogatory words towards him in their ongoing campaign for Swapo's top four positions.

Speaking at Omuthiya during the Team Harambee campaign meeting on Sunday, Ya Ndakolo said "Geingob's mercy towards misbehaving ministers is too much".

He was referring to ministers who are campaigning under Team Swapo with the intention to be elected during the party's 6th congress to be held in Windhoek from 23 to 26 November.

Ya Ndakolo said ministers under the Team Swapo camp are insulting Geingob, their appointing authority, and continue to describe his administration as "corrupt and bankrupt".

Without mentioning the names, Ya Ndakolo said it is high time for those ministers to be dismissed for disrespecting their appointing authority.

"Comrade President, show me the way home once I start insulting you," Ya Ndakolo said and demanded to know why the ministers, who are unhappy with the Geingob administration, cannot just pack their bags and go home honourably.

Geingob is vying for the Swapo precidency. His Team Harambee consists of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah who is campaigning for the vice-president position, Sophia Shaningwa (secretary general) and Marco Hausiku (deputy secretary general).

Team Swapo campaigners are former Prime Minister Nahas Angula (president), sport, youth and national service minister Jerry Ekandjo (president), home affairs and immigration minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Swapo information and mobilisation secretary Helmuth Angula (vice-president).

Other Team Swapo campaigners are Swapo coordinator for the Oshikoto region, Armas Amukwiyu for secretary-general (SG) and businesswoman, Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun and former Swapo Women's Council secretary, Petrina Haingura contesting for deputy SG.

Twenty-one out of 54 Oshikoto delegates to the congress were presented at the meeting.

- Nampa