Namibia: World Aids Day Commemorations With Oyo

As part of global commemorations of World AIDS Day on 1 December, the Ombeja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) Dance Troupe is giving a live performance to help raise awareness to tackle this issue.

The performance, which will take place at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), will showcase the recent works of the dance troupe which has become an ambassador for Namibia's fight against AIDS.

Premiering at the event will be OYO's production, 'To Take Or Not To Take', a dance piece with beautiful duets dealing with relationships between people living with HIV and those who are not. "Will you tell a girl you fancy you live with the virus, or keep it a secret? What are you ready to share? What sacrifices are you ready to make?" these are but some of the questions that will arise in the piece.

The piece is centered on the importance of antiretroviral therapy (ARV) as a daily commitment for those living with HIV. The piece builds on the idea of repetition of the same act daily and addresses issues such as adherence, resistance and PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis).

OYO will also present two other pieces that will also showcase the group's unique use of physical theatre and story-telling abilities. 'What is Love?' is a piece about a teenage girl living with the virus, falling in love for the first time while 'Thiasus' tackles alcohol, peer pressure and how life can quickly take an unexpected turn.

Choreographer for all the pieces is Philippe Talavera and the dancers are Monray Garoeb, Jessica Augustus, Desmond Kamerika, Divine Naibas, Osyrin Puteho, Sydney Farao, Joe Nakapela, Mary Jane Andreas, Kassi Hausiku and Livy Naseb.

The event will start at 19h00 at the FNCC and tickets will be available at the venue.