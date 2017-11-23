In-form Zomba-based netball heavy weights Prison Sisters have set their own target for this year's Southern Region Rainbow Paints Netball League as they are eyeing to finish in top four at the end of the season.

For almost two consecutive seasons Prison Sisters has been failing to break into top four despite puting a gallant fight and instead the team only managed to finish on position 5 and 6.

Curently Prison Sisters is leading the Rainbow Paints log table with 31 points after playing 13 games and so far it remains as the most improved team in the league.

Prison Sisters headcoach Pemphero Mtalika told Nyasa Times that their biggest mission for this year is to make a first ever history by finishing on a good position within the top four.

Mtalika said in the previous years they have been planning to be finishing in top four but they were failing to fullfil their dream due to lack of concentration and self confidence among the players especially in the last games.

"We have been keeping this dream for so long and I believe this will be our year. I have told my girls to remain focused and never put down the fighting spirit because those are the only weapons that can help

us to achieve what we've been looking for," said Mtalika.

Out of 13 games Prison Sisters have won ten games, draw one and have register two loses.

Prison is being followed by Kukoma Diamonds who have 30 points after playing ten games and it is the only team which is yet to register a loss or draw.

Thunder Queens is coming on third position with 24 points from 9 games.