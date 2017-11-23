22 November 2017

Angola: Luanda Government to Sign Agreement With Minsk City

Luanda — Luanda Governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho said Wednesday that the city need experience for the continuous development and improvement of its image, in order to create conditions to initiate a protocol of understanding with the city of Minsk, Republic of Belarus.

Speaking to journalists at the end of a meeting with a delegation from Belarus, chaired by Industry minister Vitaky Vovk, Adriano de Carvalho said that several investment proposals had been submitted, and the GPL will create a working committee to analyze the areas of interests to cooperate.

The governor added that Minsk is a city with long experience, in which the country, through its capital, can draw various conclusions, pointing out that they are very advanced in the field of sanitation, solid waste collection and well organized in the field of water supply.

The possibility of visits by some Provincial Government officials from Luanda (GPL) to Minsk for contacts with local authorities was welcomed, and he was pleased with offer of some scholarships for training technicians.

