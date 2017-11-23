23 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Chinese Chamber of Commerce Assists Police

By Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek — The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Namibia, as a way of solidarity and friendship, on Tuesday donated N$50,000 towards celebrations to mark the existence of the Namibian police.

Namibian Police Force (Nampol) Khomas regional commander Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa on Tuesday received the donation from the chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lin Jin Dan.

Lin, who spoke through an interpreter, said this year the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chinese Embassy donated N$200,000 to support sport events in Windhoek.

"We thank the business community in Khomas for their effort and confidence in the Namibian police," said Nghishidimbwa. He said they had written letters to several institutions and individuals asking for sponsorship towards the 27th anniversary of the force.

Nghishidimbwa said two of the suspected five people who attacked and robbed a crew that was shooting a music video in the mountains near Elisenheim have since been arrested. He told reporters at a briefing that equipment worth N$500,000 snatched by the robbers during the attack was recovered.

"It was due to the commitment of our members. We, as the police force, are there to maintain law and order," he said.

