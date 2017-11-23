22 November 2017

Angola: Huambo - Albano Machado Airport Runway Reopens

Huambo — Albano Machado Airport Runway in central Huambo province reopened Wednesday after repair works to improve services.

The completion of improvement and repairs works was initially set for November 18th.

The reopening ceremony, also attended by deputy governor for technical sector and infrastructure of Huambo province, Kalunga Nzage Francisco Quissanga, was marked by the landing of an aircraft of TAAG's Angolan Airlines.

The official announced that complementary work will keep going at Albano Machado Airport, whose runway is 2, 700 meters long and 60 wide.

With a daily flight of TAAG, Albano Machado airport, inaugurated in 1947 and rehabilitated between 2009 and 2011, moves, on average, about 300 passengers/day.

