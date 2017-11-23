Namibia: FNB Pays Customers to Go Digital With Cash Back Rewards

Windhoek — FNB Namibia yesterday launched another first for the Namibian market, namely FNB Rewards, which enables customers to earn cash back for doing everyday things like purchasing airtime on cellphone banking, online banking or using the banking app; filling up with fuel with an FNB credit card, and spending with a debit or credit card. Cash backs will be paid into a linked savings pocket for customers to use whenever, and on whatever they please. "This means you are rewarded each time you perform one of the qualifying transactions," says Tracy Eagles, chief marketing officer at FNB Namibia.

The reward programme is applicable to all FNB customers who have a qualifying and active lifestyle account and whose accounts are in good standing.

Ryno Holland-Muter, rewards manager at FNB Namibia, explains: "There are seven possible goals which customers can aspire to in order to reach the next reward level. These include going digital on all statements, using the FNB app, transacting on FNB debit and credit card; growing their savings balance, having an investment account, a personal loan and/ or a home loan. If all the criteria are met, customers will achieve level seven of the reward programme and are then rewarded with a cash back on a variety of transactions such as paying for fuel with the credit card, purchasing groceries with the debit card and paying for pre-paid airtime."

FNB Namibia will reward customers with up to 10 percent on fuel purchases with a credit card; up to .025 percent on debit card spending; up to 2.25 percent on credit card spending and up to 10 percent on prepaid airtime purchased.

FNB Rewards is the next generation in competitive solutions to help Namibians bank smarter, by providing qualifying customers with the opportunity to get rewarded when they shop savvier particularly through FNB's many electronic channels.

"FNB is the first bank to launch a cash back rewards programme in Namibia, and we couldn't be more proud and excited to expand and introduce our rewards programme into the market. What's more, all of this has enabled us to give N$870,000 in cash back rewards this month alone to our customers. Our intention going forward is to continue evolving with the local market and continue offering a programme that is both relevant and rewarding to everyone concerned," adds Eagles.