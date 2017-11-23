Namibia: Culinary Graduate Thanks NSFAF

Windhoek — Food is an important aspect of life but delicious and well-presented culinary art makes life fuller. Food is not only a necessity to human existence, but a social activity and thanks to passionate cooks it has come an art-the most delicious art form of art.

These are but some of the motivational factors expressed by Melinekelo about her academic experience in Zimbabwe. Having grown up in the Ohangwena region, Melinekelo Haivanga saw an opportunity to explore the art of food and cooking.

"I opted to study culinary arts, because I always dreamt of becoming a chef and I have a passion for the field," says Haivanga.

Having completed her Diploma in Food Preparation and Culinary Arts at the Hospitality School in Zimbabwe where she highly applauds them for their concrete culture and passion for traditional food. "It is a beautiful country with very friendly people. They have very good food and always keep their kitchens tidy," says the food specialist.

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund accommodated her passion for cooking and funded her studies throughout her academic period.

"I got to know the existence of NSFAF through advertisements in newspapers and radio. I applied for financial assistance and they started funding within my first year of study. Not only did they pay for tuition, but I also received a refund which I used to pay for my accommodation, study materials and use the rest as pocket money," she says.

Haivanga aspires to become a businesswoman in the culinary industry and start her own restaurant were she can express her love of food through the art of cooking and training young Namibians.

She urges the youth to believe in themselves and always put their mind and hard work to what they want to achieve. "I want to encourage the youth to be well disciplined and study hard enough to enhance not only their education but also future aspirations."