South Africa: SANEF Mourns The Passing of Cebo Manyaapelo

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has noted with sadness the passing of veteran broadcaster, Cebo Manyaapelo.

The highly respected radio and TV broadcaster passed away on Wednesday at a Mahikeng, North West hospital after being sick in the past two months.

Manyaapelo, who was a well-known, pure Setswana voice to most soccer followers for his sharp and wit commentary during soccer games, worked for Motsweding FM and SABC Sport.

There was a time he also hosted the breakfast show at the radio station. The last time he was on air was in September.

Charming, friendly and forever ready to share a joke, Manyaapelo will be remembered for always having his listeners engaged with comments Re tla dula re thabile ka di nako tsotlhe (we will always be happy all the time) and “there is no therefore in football.”

The experienced Manyaapelo started his broadcasting career at Radio Bop in the early 1980s. He has since broadcast major sporting events like the 2010 FIFA World Cup; several African Nations Cup tourneys.

SANEF would like to send its commiserations to the Manyaapelo family, friends and media colleagues in mourning the legendary broadcaster.

