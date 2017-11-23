22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinda Opens 2017-2018 Agricultural Campaign

Cabinda — The northern Cabinda province plans to produce 946, 809 tones of several products in agricultural campaign for 2017/2018, accounted for 30 % increase compared to the agricultural season in which the region yielded 728, 315 tones.

This was said Tuesday by the provincial secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development and Pecas, João Tati Luemeba.

Tati Luemeba was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2018 agricultural campaign, chaired by the governor of Cabinda province, Eugenio Laborinho, held in Mongo Tando village, municipality of Cacongo.

Tati Luemba said the 2017/2018 campaign will allow to reduce the universe of assisted families from 42,842 to 35,000 peasant families.

He mentioned 52,500 hectares of land, of which 1,500 mechanized and 51,000 hand-made, as having been prepared in the province's four municipalities.

Priority goes to cassava, banana, horticultural crops, potatoes, peanuts, corn and beans, among the products.

On the other hand, the governor of Cabinda province, Eugenio Laborinho, called on the peasants to produce on a large scale to stop depending on neighbouring countries or imports.

