Angola: Parliament Secretary - General Foresees Legislature With Great Challenges

Luanda — The Secretary General of the National Assembly (AN), Pedro Agostinho de Neri, said that the present legislature will be challenging and will require a lot of commitment from the parliamentary administration, so that the deputies can carry out their work without embarrassment.

Sworn in today in the post by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, he said that it is necessary to improve the areas of the library and parliamentary studies, as well as the conditions of the officials of this body of sovereignty.

Pedro Agostinho de Neri, who will suspend his mandate as MP, due to incompatibility of functions, requested punctuality of the deputies in the plenary meetings and in the specialized working committees of the National Assembly.

Regarding the vehicles for the deputies, the secretary general of the National Assembly, reappointed in the post, stated that the matter will be resolved soon.