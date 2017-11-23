Angola: 36th Anniversary of Fire Brigade Open

Luanda — The commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the creation of the Civil Protection and Fire Service, to be marked on 30 November, was opened on Wednesday in Luanda by the Commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Service, Bençao Cavila Nicola.

Bênção Cavila said that the celebrations, to be held until December 22 of this year, aim to raise awareness and provide families with techniques and measures for fire prevention and safety, and other natural calamities that normally occur during this rainy period.

"The exercise of firefighters requires greater readiness and effectiveness, to better ensure the safety of human integrity and its assets, increasing more and more actions to raise awareness among city residents in compliance with fire prevention standards," he said.