Kenya: Weatherman - South Nyanza and South Rift Will Receive Heavy Rain

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in South Nyanza and the South Rift from tomorrow while the northern half of the country is expected to experience dry conditions for the rest of the month.

Speaking to the Nation, KMD director Peter Ambenje said that low key rainfall activities, between 5-20mm, were expected over most parts of the southern half of the country in the next three days with a slight increase in rainfall intensities over the weekend.

HEAVY RAIN

He explained that there has been a reduction in rainfall intensity in the past weeks in most parts of the country but areas in South Nyanza and South Rift were expected to start experiencing relatively heavier rainfall starting Friday.

"There was a reduction in rainfall intensity relative to the previous weeks over most parts of the country but rainfall is expected over several parts of the country with lower intensities which increase over the weekend.

"When Nairobi is dry don't think all other parts are the same. Western and parts of the Rift Valley have been experiencing light rains but the northern parts of the country have been relatively dry," said Mr Ambenje.

FORECAST

According to the seven-day forecast for November 21 to 27 released on Thursday, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kajiado, Laikipia, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties in Rift Valley and Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega and Vihiga counties in Western are expected to receive morning rains over few places and afternoon showers and thunderstorms over several places from Thursday.

Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya and Kericho counties are expected to receive relatively heavier rainfall in the last four days of the forecast period.

Central highlands covering the counties of Nairobi, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Meru, Murang'a and Tharaka-Nithi are expected to experience morning rains and afternoon showers over few places from Wednesday to Sunday, increasing to several places on Monday next week.

Similarly, south eastern counties of Kitui, Machakos, Makueni and Taita Taveta are expected to experience sunny intervals in the morning, giving way to afternoon showers over few places from Wednesday to Saturday.

The counties are, however, expected to experience morning rains over a few places and afternoon showers over several places on Sunday and Monday next week.

SHOWERS

Coastal strip counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa and Tana River are expected to experience late morning showers extending into early afternoon over a few places on Wednesday and Thursday giving way to dry conditions on Friday. From Saturday to Monday, they are likely to experience early morning and afternoon showers over several places.

Nevertheless, north eastern counties of Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit and Wajir are expected to experience morning rains over a few places and sunny intervals in the afternoon for much of the seven days; while on Sunday and Monday, the counties are forecast to experience morning rains and afternoon showers over several places.

Counties of Turkana, Samburu and West Pokot are also expected to experience sunny intervals on Wednesday and Thursday, and morning rains expected over few places from Friday. On Monday next week, the counties could experience morning rains and afternoon showers and thunderstorms over few places.