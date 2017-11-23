Angola, South Africa Sign Cooperation

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço will sign this week bilateral cooperation agreements with his host South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria.

Investments in various sectors and visa suppression in ordinary passports of both countries' citizens, high on agenda of the visiting president on Thursday and Friday.

Should everything runs as planned, the visa waiver may come into force on December 1 this year.

João Lourenço Thursday trip, his first State visit to South Africa, will also focus on strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the region.

They will also discuss the need to do away with migratory barriers, focus on free flow of peoples, without needing visas on their borders.

João Lourenço had visited South Africa to attend some relevant event, including the opening of IX Ordinary Session of the Pan-African Parliament in 2011, where he participated as deputy Speaker of National Assembly.

This time, he will be received with honors of Head of State by the South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma.