23 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Adapted Basketball - Angola Play for Fifth Position

Photo: Angop
Angola's national adapted basketball team.

Durban — The Angolan national wheelchair male basketball team are facing Zimbabwe on Thursday morning, in Durban, to fight for the fifth position of the African tournament happening in South Africa qualifier for the world championship.

After losing last Wednesday to Egypt by 42-80 for the sixth round and to South Africa by 24-54, the Angolan squad are compelled to win this game so as to accomplish the objective that was set, which is to achieve at least the fifth position.

Still this Thursday, for the semi-finals of the competition Egypt will face Morocco and Algeria will take on South Africa.

Meanwhile, in females category, being disputed by only four teams, South Africa will face Zimbabwe and Algeria will play Kenya.

