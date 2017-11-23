Angola Repatriates North Koreans in Line With UN Resolution

Luanda — Angola is effectively executing a process of repatriating North Korean citizens, in fulfilment of a United Nations Resolution being implemented by the world body's Security Council.

This statement was made by the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, who was quoted on a press release from the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Manuel Augusto.

"We are obeying the United Nations Resolution, namely the sanctions imposed by the Security Council (...)", Manuel Augusto was quoted.

The minister said that Angola, as a United Nations (UN) member state, has international commitments, one of which is to obey the resolutions of the Security Council, mainly one there are sanctions to execute, which is now the case with North Korea.

Since the period that the North Korean government held its first nuclear test, in the year 2006, the United Nations have already adopted seven sanctions against the Asian country, which include measures like arms embargo, assets freezing and prohibition from importing coal.