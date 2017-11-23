23 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Repatriates North Koreans in Line With UN Resolution

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola is effectively executing a process of repatriating North Korean citizens, in fulfilment of a United Nations Resolution being implemented by the world body's Security Council.

This statement was made by the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, who was quoted on a press release from the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Manuel Augusto.

"We are obeying the United Nations Resolution, namely the sanctions imposed by the Security Council (...)", Manuel Augusto was quoted.

The minister said that Angola, as a United Nations (UN) member state, has international commitments, one of which is to obey the resolutions of the Security Council, mainly one there are sanctions to execute, which is now the case with North Korea.

Since the period that the North Korean government held its first nuclear test, in the year 2006, the United Nations have already adopted seven sanctions against the Asian country, which include measures like arms embargo, assets freezing and prohibition from importing coal.

Angola

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.