Malawi: Heavy Storm Kills Girl, Injures 3 Others in Nkhotakota

Nkhotakota — A 13 year old girl, Zione Kaole has died while three others got injured after a house they were living in collapsed due to heavy storm experienced in Malemia Village in Nkhotakota.

The District's Acting Desk Officer for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Victor Chithabwa, confirmed the incident with Malawi News Agency (Mana) saying that several houses collapsed due to the impact.

Chithabwa added that as of Monday September 20, 100 households in the affected areas were rendered homeless.

The desk officer explained that the number for affected households is expected to rise since the assessment was still going on.

"The number of affected households is expected to rise because some houses are still collapsing from the impact. The team is on the ground assessing the immediate needs and to have a detailed report.

Out of the three that got injured, two have been treated as outpatients while the third one is being observed at Nkhotakota District Hospital," he said.

He explained that the disaster has so far affected Malemia, Tandwe, Sani and Mpamantha areas in Senior Chief Malengachanzi and SubTraditional Authority Kalimanjira.