Maun — After engaging a psychologist to motivate Sankoyo Bush Bucks boys, whose morale was dampen by four loses in a row, assistant coach, Tiiso Gadimang is optimistic that his boys will display better performance in their remaining encounters.

The boys went through counselling last week and they managed to pull the much needed three points from their encounter with Gaborone United at Maun Sports Complex on November 20.

Gadimang associated their win with the good work by the psychologist, noting that the counselling and motivation sessions worked wonders for his boys, hence the good results.

He concurred that the boys' morale was low and that their performance was not impressive, hence the management found it fit to engage a psychologist.

He further appreciated that although the game was not easy, what they wanted most was the maximum three points.

Gadimang said his boys gave their rivals more room especially in the middle, stating that he was forced to make changes to neutralise Gaborone United strong middle field.

However, the Ngurungu boys, as they are affectionately called by their fans, beat GU 3-2, in a match that was scintillating to watch.

The game was marred with rough tackles which resulted in six players yellow carded, including Sankoyo goalkeeper, Kabelo Kuti who was also punished for wasting time.

Ngurungu efforts were rewarded on the 19th minute when Morris Ruzivo scored a brilliant goal from outside the box.

Gaborone United players fought back and on the 27th minute, Tumisang Orebonye caught Ngurungu defender off guard and managed to equalise.

On the second half, both teams showed a renewed vigour to put up a spirited fight.

Hardly, four minutes in the game, Ngurungu was awarded a penalty which Ruzivo made a brace through it.

GU did not learn from their mistake as they made another mistake inside the box and their opponents were awarded another penalty hardly a minute and Ruzivo again did not waste time making it three to Ngurungu.

The two goals scored within five minutes of the second half did not dampen the visiting team morale as the boys kept on pilling more pressure and creating more chances, but failed to get goals.

Moyagoleele were given free kick on the 80th minute which was well taken by Arnold Mmapori and scored their second goal, but Sankoyo maintained the lead until the final whistle.

GU head coach, Rodolfo Zapata expressed disappointment accusing the referee of unfair decisions.

He said the game was sober but the referee's decisions killed the momentum of the game, noting that it was awkward to award two penalties within one minute.

Zapata said the referee also wasted more time as players kept on faking injuries. However, he accepted the results, noting that they would go back to the drawing board and map the way forward for their next encounter.

