Botswana Lifts Travel Advisory

Gaborone — The Government of Botswana wishes to inform its citizens that it is lifting its advisory on Travel to Zimbabwe issued a week ago.

Further, it wishes to take this opportunity to welcome the resignation of Robert Mugabe as President of Zimbabwe and share in the excitement, joy and celebration over this development by the people of Zimbabwe.

Going forward, it is the Government of Botswana's hope that the era of corruption, economic chaos, political intolerance, coupled with election rigging and brutality will be a thing of the past.

The Government of Botswana will always be available to provide support for the Zimbabwean people's new democratic journey of opportunity.

Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation

Source : Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation