Namibia: Candidates for Swapo's Top-Four Positions At 2017 Party Congress

Name: Hage Geingob

Born: 3 August 1941 (age 76)

Place of Birth: Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa Region

Position vied for: Swapo president

Hage Godfried Geingob defines himself as "a Pan-Africanist who believes in a united Africa." He also says having served as a teacher "instilled in him the strong belief in education and motivated him to dedicate his life to the capacity building of others." Geingob holds a BA in Political Science from Fordham University, a Master Degree in International Relations from University of New School for Social Sciences and a PhD from Leeds University. Currently Geingob is the vice-president of Swapo and has been the acting president of the party.

Name: Angula Nahas Angula

Born: 3 August 1943 (age 74)

Place of Birth: Onyaanya, Oshikoto Region

Position vied for: Swapo president

Angula Nahas Angula describes himself as someone who "has served the Namibia people the SWAPO Party the Namibia government and the organizational and motivational roles for many years" and as a person who "is also an engaged and active social entrepreneur and a modern political thinker." In addition to his post graduate qualifications his academic achievements include a Master of Arts degree and Masters of Education degree from Columbia Teachers College in, New York, USA and BA in Education from University of Zambia.

Name: Jerry Lukiiko Ekandjo

Born: 17 March 1947 (age 70)

Place of Birth: Windhoek, Khomas Region

Position vied for: Swapo president

"Ekandjonomics:" Jerry Lukiiko 'Maundjuu' Ekandjo says he believes in continuity with the accelerated implementation of the SWAPO Party manifesto as well the realisation of the country's Vision 2030. He joined Swapo on 27 May 1969 and, apart from English, Ekandjo speaks several Namibians languages such as Oshiwambo, Afrikaans, Damara/Nama and Otjiherero.

Name: Helmut Kangulohi Angula

Born: 11 November 1945 (age 72)

Place of Birth: Ontananga, Oshikoto Region

Position vied for: Swapo vice-president

Helmut Kangulohi Angula joined Swapo in 1963. He is credited with producing Swapo's first publication inside the country, called Unity Wings. He left for exile in 1966. He studied for Master of Science in Biology from Voronezh University in the then USSR, and did a qualification in international relations in Havana, Cuba. Angula is currently the Swapo Secretary for Information and Mobilisation Helmut Angula.

Name: Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Born: 29 October 1952 (age 65)

Place of Birth: Onamutai, Oshana Region

Position vied for: Swapo vice-president

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah joined Swapo in 1966. She holds a Masters Degree in Diplomatic Studies from Keele University, UK, and a post-graduate diploma in Public Administration and Management from Glasgow College of Technology. She went into exile in 1974. She was chairperson of the Swapo Youth League in northern Namibia in the 1970s.

Name: Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana

Born: 11 October 1952 (age 65)

Place of Birth: Uukwandongo, Omusati Region

Position vied for: Swapo vice-president

Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana left Namibia in 1974 to join Swapo's military wing, PLAN, in exile. She is one of the first women fighters in PLAN. She holds an LLB and B Juris law degrees from University of Namibia, a Master of Business Administration Management at the International University of Management (IUM) and a Diploma in Public Administration and Management from UN Institute of Namibia in Zambia.

Name: Armas Amukwiyu

Born: 22 April 1976 (age 41)

Place of Birth: Omuntele, Oshikoto Region

Position vied for: Swapo secretary-general

Armas Amukwiyu joined Swapo as an activist at a very young age and progressed to be elected as SWAPO Party Regional Coordinator for the Oshikoto Region and the chairperson of the SWAPO party's regional coordinators forum. He was a former national executive committee member of the National Youth Council (NYC) and former chairperson of the Oshikoto Regional Youth Forum. He served in the national leadership of several youth organisations. He is an entrepreneur and his developmental interests are youth economic and political empowerment.

Name: Sophia Shaningwa

Born: 12 May 1959 (age 58)

Place of Birth: Outapi District, Omusati Region

Position vied for: Swapo secretary-general

Sophia Shaningwa left Namibia for exile in May 1980 at a tender age and underwent military training as a PLAN combatant. She subsequently studied at Ivanova Teachers Training College in the Soviet Union. She was assigned political commissar to lead first Swapo repatriates back to Namibia from Lubango, Angola, in 1989.

Name: Petrina Namutenya Haingura

Born: 27 July 1959 (age 58)

Place of Birth: Rupara, Kavango West Region

Position vied for: Swapo deputy secretary-general

Petrina Namutenya Haingura joined Swapo in 1980. She has a Master Degree in Community Health, Department of Public Health, University of Liverpool, UK, Diploma in Community Health, AMREF, Kenya, an Advanced Diploma in Health Promotion and Diagnostics, University of Namibia, and a Diploma in Midwifery, Windhoek Nursing College. A nurse by profession, she was appointed by President Sam Nujoma to National Assembly in 2004 and served as deputy Minister of Health and Social Services from 2005 until March 2015.

Name: Marco Mukoso Hausiku

Born: 25 November 1953 (age 64)

Place of Birth: Kapako, Kavango West Region

Position vied for: Swapo deputy secretary-general

Marco Mukoso Hausiku joined Swapo in 1976. He has been detained several times by the colonial South African regime and was imprisoned for six months in 1978 and 12 months in 1979. Upon his release in 1980 he was restricted to the municipal area of Windhoek until 1989. He is a founding member of the Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu), and studied Arts and Law at Fort Hare University, South Africa. He served as minister in various portfolios between 1990 and 2015.

Name: Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun

Born: 10 March 1962 (age 55)

Place of Birth: Kapako, Kavango West Region

Position vied for: Swapo deputy secretary-general

Name: Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun

Businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, who is the founder and chairperson of the United Africa Group, has been a member of the central committee of Swapo for quite some time. She has been credited for Swapo's win of Windhoek East District in the 2009 elections, a district that has always been won by the opposition. She was the district treasurer at the time. She was re-elected as district treasurer in 2012. Recently she was elected as the treasurer of the Khomas Region.