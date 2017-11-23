Namibia: Shotgun and Elvo Aim for Industry Domination

"We are ready to take over the industry," says artist Shotgun who recently partnered up with long-time producer Elvo to open brand new studio in Khomasdal.

The two, who have been collaborating since Shotgun first dropped his album back in 2007, said this new business link-up was a necessary step forward in the music industry.

"I've worked with Elvo for many years," Shotgun stated during an interview with The Namibian. "I also called him to help me out with my single 'Champion' even though he was in Rehoboth." Despite this new arrangement under Eshela Productions, Shotgun insists that Elvo is not working for him, but with rather with him. "We are a team and we plan to make it big in the industry."

Revealing that an album is in the works, Shotgun couldn't help but let slip that a new group has been signed to Eshela Productions, but details about who they are are being kept on the low. "We don't need to hide the talent, but they will be revealed soon," Shotgun said.

And while Elvo went underground for a long time, the producer is back in business. His observations on the music industry, though? "The industry has changed music-wise. And that's why we are bringing a new style of music. When kwaito started, we made it our own. Now, we are working on something different." Seeing that Namibians often branch into genres that are popular at the moment, Elvo said it's not quite possible to do so with South Africa's Gqom music.

"Gqom is about culture and you cannot copy that. It's not made for everyone around the world."

Shotgun added that people need to support local music more. "Instead of supporting what is ours, we rather download international music. Also, there are a few radio stations that play international music more than local. A Namibian artist puts his time into a song just to be told that the radios don't play singles. Instead of pushing the artist, you deny him/her the opportunity."

With this observation, Elvo confirmed that they will be giving a handful of classes at the studio to upcoming producers, and those who have a golden voice. "We're giving a production class for music editing, recording, teaching the basics of music and music production," Elvo said. "We'll also have piano lessons and teaching people about voice control on the microphone. It's a class for anyone. Just be someone who is serious. It's very technical."

As the pursuit for a booming music career still exists within the youth, Shotgun had this advice: "Be focused and don't live a life that's too fast. A lot of people are seeking fame, but without discipline, you can never lead anyone. Some of us sleep at the studio. So my advice would be to be disciplined."

For more information on the studio and the classes they offer, find Elvo or Shotgun on Facebook.