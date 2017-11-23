Ethiopia: Hailemariam, Abdiweli Discuss Issues of Common Interest

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn held discussions on Tuesday with Dr. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gas, President of the Puntland State of Somalia on Peace and Security issues, economic cooperation as well as education.

Following the discussion, Dr. Abdiweli Mohamed said that Ethiopia has been playing a crucial role in the continent to overcome peace, security and economic challenges.

As to the President, capacity building activities as well as trade and investment are among the key areas of cooperation for the two governments.

As to Dr Abdiweli, analyzing and minimizing threats are one major factor in ensuring the process of rapid economic and social development.

Meanwhile, according to Berhane Fisseha, Neighboring Countries and IGAD Affairs Directorate General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia's security priorities are devised to build national and regional security in the widest sense.

Berhane added thatat regional level, Ethiopia pursues policies with its neighbors based on core principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit, reciprocal trust and common interest.

These are manifested in cooperation with countries on security issues of mutual interest including fighting terrorism and managing conflicts in the region.

Ethiopia is involved in efforts to solve regional challenges both bilaterally as well as multilaterally through IGAD and the AU, according to the Directorate General.

He equally accentuated that Ethiopia has been positively contributing to maintain regional stability by sending peacekeeping forces in conflict areas.

He also reminded that Ethiopia has been making every effort to encourage IGAD member states, the AU and the UN to take a strong unified position to ensure peace and security in Somalia and to strengthen the economic strategies which is pivotal to realize rapid and sustainable growth for the future at large.