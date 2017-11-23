While the resignation of former Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe on Tuesday was met with a lot of joy by many Zimbabweans residing in Namibia, some expressed concern about the uncertain future in their country.

Some Zimbabweans revealed that their return back home is uncertain as many of them have established businesses and have families in Namibia that they cannot just leave behind.

"As much as I want to celebrate, I have mixed emotions because I believe this is still the same government under the same leadership," said a street vendor who spoke to Nampa on condition of anonymity.

He operates in Khomasdal, and has been living in Namibia with his family for the past 15 years.

He suggested that for positive transformation to occur in Zimbabwe, a coalition government with new ideas and more young leaders should be put in place.

Geoffrey Gotosa, a qualified civil engineer and a street vendor by circumstance, said he has been running his pest control business, and has found refuge in Namibia, despite a few hiccups.

"I have had a few immigration issues. However, I have never experienced any form of xenophobia in this country," he stated.

Gotosa added that Namibia is the most peaceful and accommodating country in the Southern African Development Community, hence his hesitance to leave immediately.

Most Zimbabweans Nampa spoke to said regardless of the leadership transition, they continue to regard Mugabe as a national leader.

They added that there is no need for him to seek asylum in other countries, as they will continue to protect and take care of him.

Mugabe resigned on Tuesday while the process for his impeachment was underway in the Zimbabwean parliament.

The 93-year-old Mugabe led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, serving first as a prime minister under the presidency of Canaan Banana, before taking over as president in 1987.

The ruling Zanu-PF party appointed former vice president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as the country's interim president. He is expected to be sworn in tomorrow.

- Nampa