23 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Granted Immunity From Prosecution', Says He Wants to Die in Zim

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, 93, has reportedly been granted immunity from prosecution after his resignation as the leader of Zimbabwe.

According to a Reuters report, the nonagenarian was also assured of his safety in his home country, as part of a deal that led to his resignation on Tuesday.

The report quoted a government source as saying that Mugabe told negotiators that he wanted to die in Zimbabwe and that he had no intentions to live in exile.

"It was very emotional for him (Mugabe) and he was forceful about it... For him it was very important that he be guaranteed security to stay in the country... although that will not stop him from travelling abroad when he wants to do so," the source was quoted as saying.

This came as Zimbabwe's incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa was preparing to take power after the shock resignation Mugabe brought 37 years of authoritarian rule to an end.

Mnangagwa would be sworn in as president at an inauguration ceremony on Friday, according to officials.

Mugabe's rapid downfall was triggered by a battle to succeed him that pitted Mnangagwa against Mugabe's wife Grace.

News24

Zimbabwe

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.