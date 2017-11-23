Namibia: Man Shot By Police Wants Answers

A man who was shot in the leg by police during the demolition of illegal structures at Katima Mulilo two months ago says he wants the officer responsible to be brought to book.

Christopher Simasiku (30) was shot when the Katima Mulilo Town Council and the police destroyed illegal structures in the Cowboy, Lwanyanda, Macaravan West, Macaravan East and Mahohoma compounds. He has since opened a criminal case against the police officer responsible, but says he has not received any feedback on the case.

According to his medical documents dated 28 September seen by The Namibian, it was indeed a gunshot wound in the left leg.

Simasiku's shack was one of those that were demolished, and he is now staying under a tree in a tent where his shack once stood.

The council carried out the demolitions without a court order.

Since the shooting, Simasiku says he has lost his job as a firefighter at Tsumeb.

The Namibian caught up with him yesterday, and he said his leg is still in a plaster cast because it was broken.

"After I was shot by the police, all I do is go in and out of hospital because my leg has not healed yet," he lamented.

Simasiku asked what was going to happen now since he was unarmed when the police shot him.

He added that it seems nobody was paying any attention to his predicament. He is also traumatised because the police officer who shot him is still out on the streets.

"I would like to know who is supposed to protect us poor people if the police go around shooting unarmed civilians. If this is Harambee, then I want no part of it. Even President Hage Geingob has not said anything on the matter," he stressed.

Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga told The Namibian on Monday that Simasiku had attacked the police.

"No one is allowed to attack a police officer on duty. If he had any problem with the police, he was supposed to go and report the issue," he said.

Ndeitunga added that all evidence in this case has been collected, and will be presented to the prosecutor general for a decision on whether to prosecute or not.

"After that, the PG's office will pronounce itself whether the actions of the police were justified or not. So, we all have to wait and hear about the decision of the PG on the matter," he explained.