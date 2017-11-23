23 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Traffic Hell - City Roads to Be Closed for Marathon Day, Expansion Works

By Hilary Kimuyu

Major roads in the city will be closed over the weekend for this year Standard Chartered Nairobi marathon scheduled for Sunday.

One lane will be closed on each side of Uhuru Highway from Saturday 11pm, while traffic between Railway Club and Railway Golf Club will be diverted to Procession way through Uhuru Park.

On Sunday, traffic from city centre to Westlands, Kileleshwa, Muthaiga, Kiambu and Thika will all be affected.

Motorists heading to JKIA, Machakos, and Mombasa from City Center will be diverted to Landhies Road, Jogoo Road and connect to Mombasa Road via Outer Ring Road.

Those heading to Karen from City Centre will have to go round Kipande and Ojijo Toads, Waiyaki Way and James Gichuru road.

It is also bad news for city motorists accessing the City Mortuary roundabout from Valley Road.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) while close the road for two weeks beginning Friday, November 24 due to the ongoing phase 1 upgrading of the Ngong Road to a dual-carriage way.

Motorists wishing to access Daystar University and Nairobi Hospital via upper gate through Doctors plaza will not be affected.

Motorists using Argwings Kodhek Road are advised to access Ngong Road through Ralph Bunche Road, likewise those using Ngong road to access Argwings Kodhek road and Valley road to use Ralph Bunche road.

