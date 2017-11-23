Angola, South Africa Visas Suppression Agreement Brings Exceptions

Luanda — The agreement of visas suppression for ordinary passports, soon to be signed between Angola and South Africa, contains some exceptions for students and people in medical treatment.

ANGOP has learnt that the agreement will state that ordinary passport holders will not be required to get a visa for visits lasting less than 30 days and a maximum of 90 days per year.

The exceptions are for those citizens travelling on medical treatment or studies, who will still need to apply for a visa.

In this ambit, the South African ambassador to Angola, Fannie Phakola, said to the National Radio of Angola(RNA) that the agreement will work in the same manner as the one Angolan has with Namibia.

He said people will just need to buy the travel ticket and go to South Africa, that is, if they do not intend to stay for long time (over a month).

Meanwhile, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is travelling on Thursday on a state visit to South Africa, during which the visa suppression agreement is to be signed.