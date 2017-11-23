Ethiopia: Parties Agree to Revise Amended Electoral Code

Political parties that are involved in the ongoing political parties' dialogue have reached consensus to revise the amended electoral code of Ethiopia, Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) announced.

Accordingly, the simple majority vote electoral system will be replaced by a mixed parallel system to entertain both majority vote and proportional representation in the national, state and local parliaments, EPRDF Office Head Shiferaw Shigute told journalist yesterday.

Accordingly, the new system will open the door to accommodate the votes and divergent views that are not represented at all levels of parliament due to the rules of simple majority voting system.

Some 80 percent of parliamentary seats will be occupied by simple majority vote while the remaining 20 percent will be filled by proportional representation, he said adding, hence the number of seats at parliament will increase from 550 to 660 following constitutional procedures.

He also added that the number of members required to form a political party has also increased from 1500 to 3000. And each electoral branch at state level will have one Chairperson appointed by federal parliament.

The minimum number of voters at a single polling station has also increased from 1000 to 1500 to reduce costs related to the recruitment of candidates and observers, according to him.

Once reviewed, the electoral system will allow proportional financial allocation to political parties to conduct their activities. The parties are expected to have permanent offices at the four major states and two city governments.

The main goal of the new system is to entertain divergent views, according to Shiferaw.

As part of the efforts to widen up the political sphere in the country, civic societies, scholars and interest groups' forums will join the dialogue gradually, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.