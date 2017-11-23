Nigeria: Police Seek Death Penalty for Wife Who Killed Ex-PDP Chairman's Son

The police have filed murder charges against a woman who allegedly murdered her husband at their residence in Abuja weekend.

Maryam Sanda allegedly stabbed his husband, Bilyaminu Bello-Haliru, multiple times, police said.

The victim, Mr. Bello-Haliru, was the son of a former minister and national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello.

A charge sheet prepared by the police and filed at the FCT High Court accused Mrs. Sanda of culpable homicide.

The police said the killing was premeditated and are seeking death penalty against the accused in the two-count charge.

Ms. Sanda stabbed her husband with broken bottles at about 3:50 a.m. with absolute intent to kill him, court filings said. She was charged under Sections 221, 240 and 247 of the Penal Code.

The police said the murder was committed in Zone 2, Wuse, Abuja and not Maitama, Abuja as had been widely reported.

The police have secured a two-week remand warrant to keep the suspect in custody as homicide detectives continue with investigation, Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement.

Mr. Manzah said unnamed persons have been questioned by the police in connection to the case, and there is possibility that other persons might be charged in the alleged murder.

The matter would be heard at Courtroom No. 32 by the Chief Judge of FCT High Court, the police said. But no date has been fixed for commencement of trial.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm if Ms. Sanda has named her legal representatives.