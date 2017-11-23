Ethiopia: Entrepreneurship Through Hardships Despite Increased Awareness

In addition to scarce funding and mentorship and many others problems, some self-made entrepreneurs and trainers argue that entrepreneurship has received less support and remained largely at nascent stage despite an uptick in public attitude.

Considered as 'growth-oriented', entrepreneurs are the driving force behind pro-poor socioeconomic development. But with thousands of jobs hanging over them, entrepreneurs in developing countries face rocky road ahead to emerge successful. Most of the time, entrepreneurs are cash-strapped and face pitfalls especially at the start-up stages.

Talking about the importance of entrepreneurship has been de rigueur quite for a while now, the question however is, are words being translated into actions. As implicitly indicated "A Smooth Sea Never Made a Skillful Sailor ", the wide socioeconomic problems are supposed to lead to problem-solving entrepreneurship and innovation. But, for some which the The Ethiopian Herald approached for comment, this has not been the case in Ethiopia.

People these days have better understanding of entrepreneurship but what lacks is action and commitment from every side. The quest for talent-based opportunities is weak. "You cannot put the issue of entrepreneurship on the back burner, not this time when there are millions of jobless people and the demand for better life grows. Entrepreneurship is something that needs less rhetoric more action" says Kibret Abebe, CEO of TEBETA AMBULANCE.

Promoting entrepreneurs to come up with problem solving ideas and technologies is a must-do task for countries like Ethiopia, adds Kibret.

One entrepreneur can change the lives of many people. It is a sector which has not be exploited so far. It is both sad and surprising to see people waiting hours for transportation services when they have transport fare. This is partially due to inadequate number of social entrepreneurs. Besides lack of finance and skills, weak entrepreneurial culture is the main obstacle to succeed. "I started my own business by selling my half-built house. Entrepreneurship is not a smooth path; it requires strength and handwork mainly from the entrepreneurs which I have learnt to be doing." Kibret adds.

According to Kibret there is no legal framework to separately treat social enterprises. There is no distinct formal legal form or recognized means for companies to register themselves as social enterprises. This in turn is making their existence tough.

Entrepreneurship and innovations are the means to solve the pressing issues of the country. They are the primary rugs to create more jobs, products and services. Entrepreneurship is what makes developed nations competitive in global market but ironically Ethiopian is paying less attention. Entrepreneurship has received less attention in education curriculum, underscores Dr. Weretaw Bezabeh, Trainer and Author on entrepreneurship and innovation.

"In fact entrepreneurship is dynamic and process. It cannot be revolutionized at the stroke of a pen. For it to flourish, a lot of efforts and practical commitments are required from policymakers, professionals and others. Entrepreneurship cannot flourish through the ivory-tower of academia" he adds.

Entrepreneurship educators in Ethiopian universities do not seem suitably qualified and experienced, Kibret agrees. "I do believe that learning institutions should place emphasis on developing entrepreneurial skills of students on practical basis. Training centers should not be confined to urban areas. The rural community needs to have an easy access entrepreneurial training and skills."

The awareness is created in the last 10 years. Lack of access to credit and entrepreneurial skills and training centers are hindering progress, Dr. Weretaw adds.

The government together with UNDP established Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) in 2013 to implement Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) and provide entrepreneurial and business management skills training MSEs enterprises.

The country is ways behind in promoting entrepreneurship. And lack of finance, working land and business skills are the main challenges hindering the progress, notes, Acting CEO Dugassa Tessema

He says that EDC in this regard, mainly works to build the institutional capacity of government organs working on the area of entrepreneurship. Equipped with well trained trainers, EDC is trying to help the entrepreneurial development of the country focusing on the youth and women. "We have made promising strides but it requires lots of hard work to transform entrepreneurship"

Since its inception, EDC has provided training for about 55,000 people across the country. A number of enterprises have been formed and formalized.

Yonatan Yilema, certified Master Trainer at EDC for his part says this time there are rooms to create conducive environment for entrepreneurs. Anyone interested in launching business may have entrepreneurial training, but if the country is to promote creativity, the best way to do it is to address financial constrains and lengthy bureaucracy which entrepreneurs face to start business.

The Ministry of Education has recently announced that it is set to offer separate courses on entrepreneurship to Ethiopian students from kindergarten to higher education levels. Accordingly, preparation is well underway to make entrepreneurship courses part of the education curriculum at every level starting from next year.