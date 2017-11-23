23 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Social Housing Eviction Protest Turns Violent in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have used stun grenades to disperse protesters in Steenberg, Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

News24 understands that the evictions of residents from the Steenvilla social housing complex, ordered by the sheriff, are being carried out by the Red Ants. Residents parked a car at the gate and placed containers filled with petrol in it to prevent the Red Ants from entering.

City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said the protest had affected Military Road between Flora Road and Allenby Drive as well as Allenby Drive and Salem Way.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 that he would only have information on the situation once he got to his office.

More to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.