South Africa: Social Housing Eviction Protest Turns Violent in Cape Town

Police have used stun grenades to disperse protesters in Steenberg, Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

News24 understands that the evictions of residents from the Steenvilla social housing complex, ordered by the sheriff, are being carried out by the Red Ants. Residents parked a car at the gate and placed containers filled with petrol in it to prevent the Red Ants from entering.

City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said the protest had affected Military Road between Flora Road and Allenby Drive as well as Allenby Drive and Salem Way.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 that he would only have information on the situation once he got to his office.

Source: News24