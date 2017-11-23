Namibia: New Look Bank Windhoek ATMs Offers Three Additional Languages

Local bank, Bank Windhoek this week unveiled their new look ATM's. The upgrade includes a new vibrant look and feel adapting the Bank's corporate identity with modern animated screens and three languages, Oshiwambo, Otjiherero and German.

Subsequently the bank will be the first financial institution in Namibia to have those languages at its ATMs. The ATMs went live countrywide on Monday, while the roll-out was successfully completed on Wednesday.

"Innovation has become the epicentre of customer experiences and necessitated the need for us to evolve at all touch points. As a local bank, we must remain relevant and support our next level of growth in the local market," said Baronice Hans, Bank Windhoek's Managing Director.

"Our recent rebrand not only signalled the exciting journey ahead but is an affirmation of our promise to offer exceptional customer service experiences. In line with our channel evolution strategy. I am pleased to announce the upgrade of our ATMs," Hans continued.

Hans added that further languages will be introduced and gradually implemented going forward.

"Our local identity and ethos will continue to signify our commitment and the value we add to our clients, which has been reaffirmed by the introduction of three additional language options," she said.