South Africa: CSA Launch Black Friday Ticket Sales Promotion

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced its participation in this year's Black Friday festivities with 50 percent off select tickets to this summer's international and domestic matches.

Tickets available for promotion will include RAM SLAM T20 Challenge round-robin phase, Zimbabwe and India Test matches.

One thousand (1 000) tickets, per day, for each match will be on sale exclusively at www.ticketpro.co.za.

The consumer journey on the Ticket Pro website will go as follows: Visit www.ticketpo.co.za Go to an event in question on the top right corner of the screen, click the "Black Friday" button. The consumer will be requested to enter a promotion code, enter "Black Friday".

You will now qualify for a 50 percent discount on the tickets selected. T erms and conditions apply.

The promotion will run from midnight on Friday, November 24 2017 and will end at 23:59 of the same day.

Zimbabwe Test:

December 26-29 - D/N Test, St. George's Park

India Test series:

January 5-9 - 1st Test, Newlands

January 13-17 - 2nd Test, Centurion

January 24-28 - 3rd Test, Wanderers

Source: Sport24