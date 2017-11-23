Nigeria: Audition for TYTF 2017 Festival Begins At Teslim Balogun Stadium

Talented youths, who want to be part of this year's 'The Youth The Future Festival', now have the opportunity to register for the sports and entertainment event.

The audition will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on November 25, while the three-day main event is scheduled for December 1 to 3 at the same venue.

According to the organisers of the festival with the theme, Peace and Love, the event is aimed at bringing Nigerian youths from across the country together with a view to developing the talents in them.

Speaking on the project, Emmanuel OGB Ikoro of Young - Ty Limited, the organizing company, said the youths will compete and be trained in such sporting activities as football, boxing, martial arts, track and field and E-games.

"There will also be competitions in music, comedy, fashion, arts and poetry, while we have such side attractions as food, drinks, trade fair, brand activation, gifts, games and kiddies playground," he said.

Ikoro revealed that winners will go home with N1.5 million in each category, as well as management deal.