Nigeria: Bauchi Records 507 Cases of Measles Outbreak

Bauchi — No fewer than 507 suspected cases of measles have been recorded in Bauchi State from January to October 2017.

This was disclosed recently by Measles Consultant with World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Bezu Bashir, while speaking at a sensitisation meeting with the media and MDA's in preparation for the 2017 measles vaccination campaign organised by Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA).

According to him, out of the 507 suspected cases reported, 56 were positive while 162 specimen were collected, adding that they had outbreak of measles disease in 12 local government areas in the state this year.

The local governments without outbreaks are Bogoro, Dass, Katagum, Kirfi, Shira, Ningi, TafawaBalewa and Toro while Gamawa, Ganjuwa, ItasGadau , Giade, Misau, Kirfi, Shira, Ningi, and Toro recorded outbreak.

He said 95 per cent of all children between ages of 9-59 months are expected to be immunised at national level at this year measles campaign while the state is expected to achieve 97 per cent and local government is to cover 98 per cent and 100 per cent are expected to be achieve at ward level.

Bashir, who said measles diseases was one of the contagious diseases which can be prevented by ensuring that all children are immunised added that measles affects all age group especially under five. He said, "measles occur in children 2-5 years interval and the vaccine programme is key intervention to reduce measles outbreak."

Speaking earlier, the state Immunisation Officer of Primary Health Care Development Agency, Bakoji Ahmed, said about 1.7 million under the age of five are expected to be immunised in the state in 2017.

He said the phase 1 of the programme would commence from November 30 to December 5, 2017 while the second phase comes up on December 7 to December 12, 2017.

Bakoji called on all parents to immunise their children saying vaccination against measles reduce mortality of infant under five years.